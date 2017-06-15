TT 2017: Alan Bonner died due to head and chest injuries, inquest hears

Co Meath’s Alan Bonner died as a result of head and chest injuries following a crash during a qualifying lap for the Senior race at the Isle of Man TT, an inquest has heard.

The 33-year-old from Stamullen came off near the 33rd Milestone on his NW Racing BMW on June 7. He had earlier finished 30th in the Superstock race.

Alan Bonner in action at the Isle of Man TT.

The inquest at Douglas Courthouse heard Mr Bonner had been the fastest rider ever to lap the TT course from the Republic of Ireland.

Coroner John Needham passed on his condolences to his family and friends.

Mr Bonner’s funeral will be held on Tuesday at St Patrick’s Church, Stamullen, from 11 o’clock. The burial will take place afterwards in Moorechurch Cemetery. The family home is strictly private.

He leaves behind a partner, Gemma, daughter, Nicole and parents Una and Noel.

A Dutch competitor, Jochem van den Hoek (28) also lost his life on the same day after crashing in the Superstock race near the 11th Milestone. He suffered abdominal and head injuries.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing and the inquests of both men were adjourned with a date to be fixed.

Another competitor, Davey Lambert from Gateshead, died after an incident in the Superbike race at Greeba Castle on June 6. The 48-year-old passed away two days later at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool after suffering multiple injuries in the crash.

A verdict of accidental death was recorded at Gerard Majella Courthouse on Tuesday.