TT 2017: Dan Kneen lands Supersport ride with Jackson Racing

Dan Kneen has secured a Supersport ride for the Isle of Man TT after teaming up with Jackson Racing.

Manxman Kneen joins Josh Brookes in the Preston-based outfit and will ride a Honda CBR600RR.

Isle of Man rider Dan Kneen.

The pair represent an all-new line-up for Jackson Racing after Morecambe’s John McGuinness, who was due to compete in the Supersport class, was ruled out for the remainder of the season after a crash in practice at the North West 200. Aussie Brookes will take McGuinness’s number five starting place for both Supersport races.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston had been the team’s main rider but the 28-year-old has parted company from the team in news officially announced on Wednesday.

Braddan rider Kneen had failed to secure a 600cc machine and was set to compete solely in the 1000cc classes on BMW machinery.

The 29-year-old rider has enjoyed some of his best moments around the Mountain Course in the class and his best TT result remains the fifth place he secured in the opening Monster Energy Supersport race in 2010. Kneen took a brace of ninths on the Padgetts Honda in 2015 when he lapped at 125.587mph, his best ever lap on a 600cc machine. He missed the event last year through injury.

Team owner Alan Jackson said: “As a team, we were all gutted that John had his accident at the North West 200 and we’re all hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery. Having him ride for us has been a privilege and out of respect for John, it was only after speaking to both him and Becky that we decided to go ahead and field a replacement. But to have someone of the calibre of Josh now riding for us is another terrific coup for the team.

“We’re delighted to have him on board and it's a real bonus to bring Dan in as well. They will both be getting our full support during TT 2017. The TT is what our year is geared towards and we’ve invested a lot of time, effort and money into this year’s campaign both on and off the track.

“We’ve got a good infrastructure and good machinery and the whole team is looking forward to working with a great pair of riders.”