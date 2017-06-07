TT 2017: Hutchinson clinches Superstock spoils for 16th win

Tyco BMW’s Ian Hutchinson won the RL360 Quantum Superstock race for the third year in a row with a commanding performance around the Mountain Course to seize his 16th Isle of Man TT victory on Wednesday.

The Bingley Bullet took the lead from Michael Rutter by the time he reached Ballaugh Bridge on the first lap and never looked back.

Peter Hickman made it three podiums from three starts as he sealed the runner-up spot on the Smiths BMW.

The 37-year-old, who also won the RST Superbike race, set the fastest lap of the race on his final lap at 131.639mph, which is the fastest lap of the week so far.

His Tyco BMW team again worked wonders during his pit stop at the end of the second lap, with Hutchinson gaining eight seconds over Hickman, who had been only 6.7 seconds behind the Yorkshireman entering the pits.

One of the pre-race favourites, James Hillier, was a retirement on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki at Ballacraine on the opening lap.

Manx rider Dan Kneen bagged his maiden TT podium with a brilliant ride to third place.

Kneen was 21 seconds back on Hickman and 10.1 seconds ahead of Michael Rutter, who made it a clean sweep of the top four places for BMW on the Bathams SMT S1000RR.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison finished fifth on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki, only 1.1 seconds behind Rutter, with Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop completing the top six on his MD Racing Suzuki, nine seconds back on Harrison.

William Dunlop was next on the Temple Golf Club Yamaha R1 followed by Aussie David Johnson, while the first ten places were filled by Jamie Coward and Horst Saiger.

Waterford’s Brian McCormack finished 14th on his BMW with Michael Sweeney from Skerries ending the four-lap race in 17th place.

Conor Cummins and Bruce Anstey both retired in the pits following the opening lap on a disappointing day for the Padgett’s Honda team.

Dublin’s Derek Sheils was also a retirement at Quarterbridge on lap two on the Cookstown B.E. Racing Suzuki.

The Superstock race was initially due to be held on Monday but was put back by almost 48 hours as poor weather forced a revamp of the schedule.