TT 2017: Revised schedule as weather thwarts Tuesday racing

A revised schedule has been put in place for racing at the Isle of Man TT after Tuesday’s programme was cancelled due to bad weather.

Strong winds and standing water on the Mountain Course forced the postponement of the Royal London 360 Superstock race, with Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announcing his decision on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office said strong winds will remain an issue throughout the day, especially over higher ground.

A new schedule has been confirmed for Wednesday, which is as follows:

10.45am – TT Zero Race (1 lap)

11.45am – RL360 Quantum Superstock (4 laps)

1.40pm – Sure Sidecar qualifier (1 lap)

2.30pm – Bennetts Lightweight TT (4 laps)

4pm – Superbike/Superstock/Supersport qualifier (2 laps)