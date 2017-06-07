TT 2017: TT Zero race postponed after red flag incident

The TT Zero race is due to be rescheduled on Thursday after a red flag incident during the Senior and Supersport qualifying lap on Wednesday afternoon.

An incident was reported at the 33rd Milestone, causing a full course red flag. The electric race, which had been pencilled in for 4.25pm, will now be move to Thursday, which is an alternate race day. No further details are available about the incident.

The second Monster Energy Supersport race is also due to take place on Thursday over four laps from 12.15pm, weather permitting.

On Friday, the second Sure Sidecar race is scheduled for a 10.30am start with the blue riband PokerStars Senior TT at 12.45pm.