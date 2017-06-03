TT 2017: UPDATE: 'Minor injuries' for Lee Johnston

Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston has sustained 'minor injuries' in a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

The Fermanagh man came off at Greeba Castle on the Padgett’s 600cc Honda in a red flag incident that brought the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport qualifying session to an end on Saturday.

Lee Johnston on the Padgett's Honda Supersport machine during TT practice.

Johnston was initially reported to be conscious and has been taken to Nobles hospital by air ambulance.

An update in the afternoon confirmed he had suffered minor facial and back injuries and will be kept in overnight at Nobles Hospital.

Johnston had topped the practice times in the Supersport class with a speed of 123.369mph prior to the incident and also led the way in the Superstock class at 128.896mph.

The 28-year-old joined Clive Padgett’s Batley-based team to compete in the Supersport class at the TT. Johnston was also set to ride a Kawasaki in in the Lightweight race for Ryan Farquhar’s team.

He signed for the Jackson Racing team this season but parted company from the outfit after the North West, opting instead to ride his East Coast BMW Superstock bike in the 1000cc classes at the TT.

Also on Saturday, Danny Webb crashed at Laurel Bank and was airlifted to Nobles with a shoulder injury, while Joe Akroyd came off at Glen Helen and was take to hospital for further assessment.