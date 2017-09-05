UGP lap record holder Dean Harrison set for BSB debut

Ulster Grand Prix lap record holder Dean Harrison will make his MCE British Superbike debut this weekend at Silverstone.

The Bradford rider took over the mantle of the ‘world’s fastest road racer’ at Dundrod in August, where he lapped at 134.614mph in the feature Superbike race as he finished third on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki behind Bruce Anstey and Peter Hickman.

Harrison has been in sparking form this season and won the second Superbike race at the Ulster Grand Prix following a fierce final-lap battle with Manx rider Dan Kneen.

The 28-year-old won the Solo Championship race for the first time at the Southern 100 in July and also claimed his maiden victory in the Classic TT Superbike race.

Harrison and the Silicone Engineering Racing team are set to compete in the final four rounds of the British Superbike Championship and although he has raced before in the Superstock 1000 class, Harrison admits he is facing a ‘big challenge’.

“I am really excited about this opportunity as it is always something I have wanted to have a go at. I have done a few rounds in Superstock but this is going to be a big challenge for me, especially as I have never raced a Superbike before, but there is always a first time for everything,” he said.

“We have had such a great season as a team and I have the best group of guys working with me, so I am really looking forward to getting started.

“I have to just take every session as it comes, but with the track time we have, it is going to be really beneficial to us and I feel we are ready for it.”

Harrison is set to remain with the team for 2018 and team owner Paul Iddon said competing in BSB would allow further development work to be carried out on the ZX-10R ahead of next season.

“It has been a fantastic season so far for the team and this is the perfect opportunity for Dean and everyone involved to gain more valuable experience because we want to keep improving.

“We are really focused on developing the Superbike and this will definitely give us the opportunity to keep moving forward.”