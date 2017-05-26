WSBK: Rea aiming to halt Sykes’ Donington winning streak

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea is aiming to put the brakes on team-mate Tom Sykes’ Donington dominance at the British round of the championship this weekend.

Ulsterman Rea holds a commanding lead at the top of the standings of 74 points after winning seven of the first 10 races and finishing as the runner-up three times.

However, the 30-year-old won’t be content to rest on his laurels as Kawasaki ace Rea sets his sights on ending Sykes’ run of eight straight victories in tomorrow’s opening race (3pm).

Yorkshireman Sykes has been unstoppable at Donington, winning every race since 2013, but Rea is eager to put on a performance with masses of fans due to make the short trip from Northern Ireland to cheer him on this weekend.

“It’s been a long time since I won at Donington so putting that right is the main target of the weekend,” said two-time world champion Rea.

“I’m really excited about coming back to Donington Park after a great start to the season. The track itself is a lot of fun but it is also challenging to find a good balance between stability in the heavy braking areas, and agility in the fast and flowing parts.

“After Imola we have a better understanding of our bike and I’m looking forward to putting some new set-up ideas in place.

“I have received great support at the past at Donington and I know a lot of people are travelling from Northern Ireland, so it will definitely have the home race feel.”

If Sykes wins tomorrow he will set a new record for the most consecutive World Superbike victories and the 2013 champion is feeling optimistic of his chances.

“Going back to Donington Park is obviously very exciting. It is a track where I have had some success and done well in the recent past,” Sykes said.

“This year I feel we are fairly well set up after having had a good weekend at Assen and then again in Imola.”