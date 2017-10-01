WSBK: World champion Rea forced out of second race at Magny-Cours

Triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea was ruled out of race two at Magny-Cours in France on Sunday after colliding with Eugene Laverty’s stricken Aprilia.

In tricky conditions, Laverty came off on the opening laps and Rea was unable to avoid hitting his machine, forcing him to retire in the pits with a reported broken rear brake.

The Northern Ireland rider also hurt his right foot in the incident. Laverty was able to remount and continue the race.

On Saturday, Rea made history as he became the first rider ever to win the World Superbike title in three consecutive seasons.

The 30-year-old is level with Australia’s Troy Bayliss on three titles and is now only one behind Carl Fogarty, who won the championship a record four times.

His DNF in race two was only the second time Rea has failed to finish a race this season. In May, he crashed out of the opening race at Donington Park as a result of a sudden rear tyre issue.

Rea's victory on Sunday was his 12th of the season and his 50th career win in World Superbikes.