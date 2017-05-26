Young prospect Allingham ready to seize chance on world stage

Eglinton’s David Allingham will fulfil a long-held ambition as the EHA Racing rider makes his debut on the world stage this weekend at Donington Park.

The British Supersport frontrunner secured a wildcard entry for the World Supersport round at the British track and Allingham says he has dreamed of this moment since he was a young boy.

Eglinton's David Allingham finished on the podium twice in the most recent round of the British Supersport Championship at Oulton Park.

The 22-year-old has been making big strides in England in the Supersport class and heads into this weekend on the back of two magnificent podium finishes at Oulton Park earlier this month, where he finished third in race one before taking the runner-up spot behind reigning champion Tarran Mackenzie in race two.

Allingham, who will rub shoulders with the best 600cc exponents in the world, is loathe to set the bar too high this weekend but says he would be satisfied with a top 15 finish in Sunday’s race.

“I can’t wait and it’s something I’ve always dreamed about,” he said.

“It’s unreal and I don’t think it has sunk in yet. I’m excited not just for myself, but for the whole team and I’m proud that we are here.

“I’ve got a bit of confidence heading into the weekend after Oulton Park and I never get fazed by the opposition; I don’t get nervous and to me they’re just another group of riders that I need to try and beat,” he added.

“I don’t want to aim too high but I’d like to try and get into the top 15 and score some points – if I do that I’ll be a happy boy.”

Allingham would love the opportunity to compete in the World Supersport class in the future but his dream scenario would be to progress straight to the Grand Prix paddock and compete in the Moto2 class – an opportunity that was snapped up by Scottish rider Tarran Mackenzie, who left the British championship to replace fellow Briton Danny Kent in the Keifer Racing team.

“It’s a different level this weekend but I want to test myself against them and gauge where we are at,” Allingham said.

“I’ll try and take as much from the experience as I can back to the British championship and the main thing will be to come back safe and the focus on the British.

“It would be fantastic to race in World Supersport in the future, but I’d love to do what Taz Mackenzie did and just go straight to Moto2.

“He’s gone in at the deep end but to be in the Grand Prix paddock is what I’ve dreamed of all my life: I’d have done the same if the chance came my way,” said Allingham.

“Taz was leading the British championship this year but he’s already won the title, so he’d proved himself.

“People think I must be glad that he’s left but I tell them I’d rather he was still here because I wanted to beat him! I’m pleased for him though and if he does well, then it might shine a light on the British championship and benefit us all.”

After his chance on the world stage this weekend, Allingham will return to British action later in June at Knockhill in Scotland and he feels his maiden triumph in the class is creeping ever closer.

“That win is coming and I have to put it on the top step of the podium,” he said.

“All I can do is keep training as hard as I can and be patient as well. It’s such a competitive class and the Irish are nearly taking it over, with Andrew Irwin, Keith Farmer and Jack Kennedy all running at the front as well.

“I just have to stay focused and put the effort in and I’m sure we will get there soon.”