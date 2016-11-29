New Muckamore signing Ifty can’t wait for NCU challenge

NCU Premier League new boys Muckamore have added to their pool of talent with the signing of experienced Brigade all-rounder Iftikhar Hussain.

Hussain, the top order batsman and off-break bowler, said he is excited about the challenge of playing in the NCU for the first time after a long and successful period in the North West, mostly at Brigade.

Iftikhar Hussain

He joins Jarred Barnes, the Coleraine fast bowler, in making the move from the North West Premiership to Moylena over the winter.

Hussain said: “I’m looking forward to a new challenge and a wee change, I’m really excited to play in the NCU with Muckamore.”

Muckamore captain Neil Gill is confident that the Section One champions have assembled a squad capable of mixing it with the best in the NCU top flight.

“I am absolutely delighted with the signing of Ifty, he brings a wealth of experience and the younger lads in the team will learn so much from him,” he said. “I feel we have every basis covered and have a good mix of youth and experience.”

Brigade have already lost batsman Ryan Hunter to CIYMS, but they have re-signed Johnny Thompson, the all-rounder, from the Belmont club.