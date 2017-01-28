Search

PICTURES & VIDEO: Huge crowds at weigh-in for Frampton v Santa Cruz showdown in Las Vegas

Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz

Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz

Wherever Carl Frampton goes, the fans follow and they turned out in their droves for the big fight weigh-in yesterday.

The MGM Garden Arena was the venue as The Jackal faced off against Mexican Santa Cruz ahead of Saturday's featherweight showdown.