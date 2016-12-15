Rangers boss Warburton expects quiet transfer window in January

Rangers boss Mark Warburton admits he will not repeat the major surgery which he performed on his squad this summer when the transfer window opens next month.

The Ibrox boss signed 11 new players at the start of the campaign but few have made a major impact so far.

The marquee signings of Joey Barton and Niko Kranjcar have both proved to be an unmitigated disaster.

Gers have been forced to pay off Barton after just eight games following a bitter fall-out with Warburton, while Kranjcar has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Warburton now hopes to have better luck with his recruitment when the transfer window opens for business in January.

He said: "It is far more dangerous to bring in too many than too few.

"We have one or two that we're looking at and if we can get them over the line then all well and good."

After a testing start to the season, Gers have produced their best two results so far after chalking up back-to-back home wins over Aberdeen and Hearts.

Now they will look to register three straight victories in the Ladbrokes Premiership for the first time this term when they travel to Hamilton on Friday night.

And Warburton reckons a renewed sense of confidence will only boost his team's chances.

He said: "The boys are professionals, they are winners. They want to do well. Questions were asked of them after we lost at Tynecastle last month and quite rightly because we all had a poor day at the office.

"But they responded really well with two big performances at home in front of sell-out crowds.

"Now, though, we have to replicate that level of performance on Friday night."