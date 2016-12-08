Retro: On this day in sport

A look back at what happened on this day in sport, featuring David Batty, Ryan Giggs and Roy Keane.

1940: The Chicago Bears established an NFL record score by defeating the Washington Redskins 73-0.

1991: Germany captain Lothar Matthaus became the first official World Footballer of the Year following a poll of FIFA coaches.

1998: David Batty completed his £4.4million transfer from Newcastle to Leeds, returning to the club he left five years earlier.

1999: Roy Keane signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United worth around £52,000 a week - and then scored the opening goal in the 3-0 Champions League win over Valencia at Old Trafford.

2004: Harry Redknapp was appointed manager of Southampton, two weeks after leaving his job at Portsmouth.

2007: Ryan Giggs scored his 100th league goal for Manchester United in a 4-1 victory over Derby at Old Trafford.

2011: India batsman Virender Sehwag hit a then highest score in a one-day international, reaching 219 against West Indies in Indore.

2015: Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League following a 3-2 defeat at Wolfsburg. Louis van Gaal's side went into the Europa League but were knocked out by Liverpool.