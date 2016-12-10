Retro: On this day in sport

A look back at yesteryear, featuring Jose Mourinho, Bradley Wiggins and Mark Selby.

1982: Michael Dokes won the WBA heavyweight title by stopping the defending champion Mike Weaver after just 63 seconds of their bout at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, one of the shortest world heavyweight title fights on record. Dokes became the first man since Sonny Liston 20 years earlier to become world heavyweight champion with a first-round stoppage.

Mark Selby won the UK Championship

1998: The Champions League was formally increased to 32 teams by UEFA, who also confirmed the UEFA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup would be merged into one tournament from the start of the 1999-2000 season.

2005: Danny Williams won the Commonwealth heavyweight title after beating Audley Harrison on points at London's ExCel Centre.

2007: Jose Mourinho ruled himself out of contention for the vacant England managerial position.

2009: Three-time Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins signed for Team Sky on a four-year deal ahead of their debut season in cycling.

2010: Manager Craig Brown and his assistant Archie Knox resigned from their jobs at Motherwell and were confirmed in the same roles at Aberdeen later in the day.

2010: The rule banning team orders in Formula One was deleted from FIA regulations.

2012: Mark Selby won snooker's UK Championship, beating Shaun Murphy 10-6 in the final at York's Barbican Centre.