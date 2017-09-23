ALL IRELAND RUGBY: Queen’s fightback is all in vain in home loss to Nenagh

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 31 NENAGH 37

A first half horror show left Queen’s too much to do against Nenagh at the Dub in Ulster Bank Divisoin 2A of the All Ireland League.

The visitors had the advantage of the strong wind in the first period and secured their try bonus point to lead by 25 points at the interval.

The students fought back in the second half to salvage two bonus points.

Nenagh took the lead after seven minutes, they kicked a penalty to touch, from the lineout the pack set up a driving maul propelling flanker John Hayes over with out half Clayton Stewart converting.

Stewart increased Nenagh’s lead three minutes later with a long range penalty.

The Tipperary side profited from some weak tackling in the Queen’s defence to get their second try on 20 minutes, centre Willie O’Connor was allowed to carried deep into the 22 before putting winger Gerard O’Gorman under the posts with Stewart converting.

Nenagh took advantage of more poor first up tackling in the students defence as the ball was worked to the wing and full back Dave Gleeson went over in the corner but Stewart failed to convert.

Stewart was on target with a simple penalty.

Queen’s got back in the game five minutes before the break, full back Johnny Milliken lead a counter attack before grubber kicking and winger Andy Nicholl won the race to touch down with Ritchie McMaster converting.

Nenagh wrapped up their bonus point when hooker Conor Muldoon barged over from close range and Stewart’s conversion gave the visitors a 32-7 half time lead.

Nenagh took only three minutes to increase their lead in the second half, from a driving maul lock Kevin O’Flaherty powered over for an unconverted try.

Captain Nigel Simpson got the students second try a minute later which McMaster converted.

Simpson got his second try on 65 minutes coming onto a crash ball in midfield and twisting over with McMaster converting.

McMaster landed a penalty with the last kick of the game to get the students the losing bonus point.