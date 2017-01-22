Brave Lurgan College ground down by Ballyclare High School

Lurgan College hosted Ballyclare High School with Ballyclare winning 35-18.

Lurgan College took an early 6-0 lead through two Scott Wilson penalties. Aaron Playfair then scored an unconverted try to reduce the Ballyclare High School deficit to 6-5.

An Adam Clarke penalty gave Ballyclare an 8-6 lead. Adam Kirk then ran in for an unconverted try to give Ballyclare a 13-6 lead at the interval.

Shortly after half time the Ballyclare lead was extended to 20-6 when Owen Kirk ran in for a try, which Adam Clarke converted.

Lurgan mounted a comeback with a Stan Boulos try. Scott Wilson added the extras to reduce the arrears to 20-13.

Owen Kirk then scored an unconverted try for Ballyclare to increase their lead to 25-13.

Back came Lurgan with an unconverted try from Scott Wilson to take the scoreboard to 25-18 in favour of Ballyclare.

Ballyclare grabbed two more unconverted tries from Adam Clarke and Owen Kirk. in the final seven minutes of the game.