CHAMPIONS CUP: Clermont prop cited following Ulster game

Clermont Auvergne’s Etienne Falgoux has been cited for allegedly making contact with the eye area of Luke Marshall in Ulster’s Champions Cup loss on Sunday.

Ireland centre Marshall was left clutching his face late in the first half at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

The incident involving French prop Falgoux, 23, was spotted by Welsh citing commissioner Jeff Mark.

Sanctions for making contact with the eye area range from 12 weeks at the low end to above 24 weeks at the high end.

Clermont won the game 38-19 to remain in control of Pool Five and put real pressure on Ulster’s prospects of making the knockout stage.

p Northampton expect George North to be cleared by specialists to return to action in Friday’s Aviva Premiership clash with Sale Sharks.

Wales wing North has been stood down since appearing to lie motionless following a dangerous tackle from Adam Thompstone in Saints’ 19-11 defeat to Leicester on December 3.

A Concussion Management Review Group (CMRG), drawn up to investigate the handling of North’s potential head injury, is now expected to reveal its findings on Wednesday.

Northampton rugby director Jim Mallinder remains confident, however, that North will be free to face Sale at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday night.

“He’s back in training and he should be available to play against Sale,” said Mallinder.

“As I said he’s been training (on Tuesday), he’s had a bit of time off and he’s feeling really good about himself, he’s looking really sharp out there and he’s looking forward to playing.”