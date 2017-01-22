Dalriada turn on second half style to see off Limavady Grammar

Dalriada made hard work of beating Limavady Grammar School on Saturday, eventually coming through to win 12-5.

The first half saw Dalriada dominate territory but try to run the ball from everywhere however, too often their passing was not good enough and that allowed Limavady off the hook on a number of occasions.

From one such loose pass Limavady kicked the ball downfield and only for a last ditch effort from the Dalriada fullback, Luke Pollock, the home team might have scored.

From a lineou the Limavady pack produced quality possession which enabled their impressive No. 8, David Brown, to force his way over the whitewash. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful but this was enough to give the home side a 5-0 lead at halftime.

The Dalriada coaches had some stern words at halftime and their team started the second half with more purpose.

They were rewarded quite quickly with a penalty when a Limavady player failed to release the ball. Second row, Paddy Elliott, struck the ball confidently to reduce the Dalriada deficit to 5-3.

It was now a case of game on! Dalriada tried to play an expansive game but Limavady frustrated them and forced the visitors into making mistakes.

In one of the few instances when Dalriada maintained possession they drove the ball deep into the Limavady half. After recycling the ball through several phases Scott Gamble burst through to score an important unconverted try to give his Dalriada School team an 8-5 lead.

With only ten minutes remaining Thomas Hunter added to his tally for the season when he broke a tackle and made it to the line to touch down for an unconverted try to take the score to 13-5 in favour of the Dalriada School team.

The eight point deficit was enough to force Limavady to go for broke. Dalriada kept their defensive organisation and held out until the final whistle to celebrate their hard-earned 13-5 victory.