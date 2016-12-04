Eight-Try Limavady cruise past Larne

Kurki Championship Section 2

Limavady 57, Larne 10

Limavady produced their best performance of the season so far last Saturday at the John Hunter Memorial Grounds as Larne had no answer to a scintillating display of running rugby that yielded eight tries.

Straight from the first whistle, Limavady took the game to their opponents but an interception on half way saw Larne make a break to the Limavady line.

Despite the best efforts of Robert Lamberton, the Larne winger was able to pass to Phil Andrews who touched down below the posts. Andrews converted for a shock 7-0 lead with only three minutes on the clock.

Yet the lead lasted only five minutes. A break from Michael Rice led the charge into the Larne half where full-back Peter Wilson broke through for Limavady’s first try of the day. Wilson then kicked the first of his seven conversions to level matters on the scoreboard.

Five minutes later Limavady were penalised for an infringement at a ruck and Andrews kicked Larne back into a lead but that was as good as it would get for the visitors.

Again the lead only lasted only five minutes as Sam Mackey finished off a terrific team move under the posts.

Larne were having difficulty in dealing with the pace of the Limavady attack who were running from all angles and on 23 minutes it was John Purcell’s turn to punch his way through the visitors’ defence. He was supported by No. 8 Mackey who claimed his third try in two games.

The Larne confidence was taking a battering and right on half-time Robert Lamberton got his just rewards for a hard days graft when he finished off in the corner.

A Peter Wilson penalty in the third minute if the second half kept the scoreboard ticking over and five minutes later he kicked his fifth conversion. A perfectly waited kick from centre Jamie Mo Millar in behind the Larne defence was touched down by Mark Woods.

A frustrating afternoon for Larne got worse when centre Jordan Burns picked up a yellow card and during the next 10 minutes the defence was in disarray and Limavady ran in two more tries. The first was scored by Lamberton following a turnover in the Limavady half and then a minute later Daniel Irvine capitalised on a break down in communication amongst the visitors defence.

Hooker Irvine picked up a yellow card himself which allowed Larne to mount a few serious attacks on the Limavady line and the defence proved to be on top of its game to repel the advances.

However, great defence and discipline saw Limavady withstand the siege before Richard McColhum ‘stole’ a line-out and allowed Lamberton to make a break into the Larne half from where Millar touched down below the posts to complete the scoring with the last play of the game.

Limavady: P. Wilson, R. Lamberton, C.Hunter, Jamie Mo Millar, M. Woods, M. Haslett. Jamie Millar. R. Squires, D. Irvine, J. McColhum, M. Rice, R. McColhum, D. Houston, P. Semple & S. Mackey. (Replacements) J. Purcell & J. Kerr.

Next week it’s an away fixture at Randalstown with a 2.30pm kick off.