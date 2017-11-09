Four Ulster stars named in Ireland squad for clash with South Africa

Ireland have named its match day 23 that will take on South Africa in the opening fixture of the 2017 Guinness Series this weekend.

Four Ulster stars - Jacob Stockdale, Rory Best, Iain Henderson and Rob Herring - have been named in the panel. Experienced prop Best skippers the squad.

The opening test match kicks off at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at 17:30.

Full Ireland squad.

15. Rob Kearney (UCD / Leinster)

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen / Munster)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers / Leinster)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians / Connacht)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch / Ulster)

10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College / Leinster)

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen / Munster)

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf / Leinster)

2. Rory Best (c) (Banbridge / Ulster)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf / Leinster)

4. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch / Ulster)

5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne / Leinster)

6. Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution / Munster)

7. Sean O'Brien (UCD / Leinster)

8. CJ Stander (Shannon / Munster)

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch / Ulster)

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians / Munster)

18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution / Munster)

19. James Ryan (UCD / Leinster)

20. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College / Leinster)

21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians / Connacht)

22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf / Leinster)

23. Darren Sweetnam (Cork Constitution / Munster)