GUINNESS PRO12: Edinburgh break losing habit at Zebre

ZEBRE 19 EDINBURGH 24

Duncan Weir excelled with the boot as Edinburgh snapped a three-game losing streak in the Guinness PRO12 by triumphing 24-19 at Zebre on New Year’s Eve.

Scotland international Weir converted the first of his four successful penalties in the 14th minute before Zebre took the lead with a Tommaso Boni try that Carlo Canna converted.

Before the half-hour mark Weir had closed the gap with another penalty and heading into the break Chris Dean restored Edinburgh’s advantage with a score in the corner that Weir converted from wide.

Will Helu won a footrace to extend the Scots’ lead when play resumed in Parma, although Weir missed the conversion, and Zebre’s response was to grab a try through Canna in the 61st minute.

The Benevento-born stand-off failed to add the extras, however, and back-to-back penalties from Weir gave Edinburgh a 12-point cushion heading into the final five minutes.

South African number eight Dries van Schalkwyk made it a nervous finale with his last-gasp try, converted by Canna, but Zebre had fallen short of recording a first home win of the season.