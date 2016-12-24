GUINNESS PRO12: Les Kiss happy to see Ulster deliver “priority win”

Director of rugby, Les Kiss, wanted a positive response from Ulster against Connacht as they resumed their Guinness PRO12 programme last night - and a 23-7 win was just what the doctor ordered.

“A win was the priority and we delivered that,” said Kiss. “There are certainly things we need to do better.

“In those conditions, and the way that Connacht can play the game, it was a pretty good result.

“To win that game, with our game in hand, it was important for us. We’ve got to go through Christmas, enjoy it, and then front up to get ready for a Leinster side that are going to be super strong.”

Kiss was especially pleased with the effort of his forward pack who, with a much changed unit, got the upper hand at key moments in the set-piece while Iain Henderson was man-of-the-match for the second Kingspan contest in a row.

“We had to mix it up and were just finding some options around the second row, how our back five, as well as the tight-five could work.

“I thought we got a good return.

“The scrum got better and the lineout worked well, we stole some of their ball with Iain Henderson and Kieran Treadwell in there.

“It was a good return.

“We just needed to shift a few things. Hendy was up to speed and can go between six and lock.

“I think he can play anywhere in that forward pack and he would deliver for you to be honest.”

“We have another tough one coming up next week, but I think we can at least enjoy Christmas and then come back in and ready ourselves for Leinster away.

“They are likely to be very strong next week, although they have a strong side out for Monday’s game against Munster.”