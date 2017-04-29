GUINNESS PRO12 RUGBY: Ulster’s play-off hopes hanging by a thread after defeat in Swansea

OSPREYS 24 ULSTER 10

Ulster’s Guinness PRO12 play-off hopes were left hanging by a thread on a Saturday afternoon after this Liberty Stadium defeat.

Ulster's Paddy Jackson is tackled by Kieron Fonotia of the Ospreys

Ospreys moved into third place and five points ahead of Ulster who remain in fifth place.

Les Kiss’s side need Connacht to defeat Scarlets on Saturday night to give them a slim chance of still making the semi-finals.

But that still would mean Ulster defeating Leinster at Kingspan on Saturday and Scarlets losing to Ospreys.

Tries from Habberfield and Ardron with two conversions and a penalty from outhalf Biggar gave Ospreys a 17-3 interval lead, Paddy Jackson kicking a penalty for the visitors.

Ulster's Robbie Diack with James King of the Ospreys

Ulster enjoyed large shares of possession in the second half but could not find a way through - that lack of clincial edge which has haunted Ulster all season hurting them again.

Replacements Leonard and Stockdale both crossed in the last two minutes, Biggar and Jackson drop goaled conversions, but it made little difference to the final score.