GUINNESS PRO12 RUGBY: Ulster stay top after last gasp win over Ospreys

ULSTER 9 OSPREYS 7

Irish international outhalf Paddy Jackson kicked a last minute penalty to keep Ulster top of the Guinness PRO12.

Delivering what was probably their worst performance this season, Ospreys looked as if they would leapfrog the Irish Province into top sot.

Having led 7-0 from the sixth minute and aheazd 7-6 after Jackson had kicked two penalties from four attempts, Ulster were awarded apenlaty in front of the visitors posts with a minute on the clock.

Jackson stepped up to secure what had looked an unlikely win and keep Ulster unbeaten in five from five and in top place.

Ospryes dominated the first quarter and tested Ulster defence to the full.

They managed to breach it after six minutes when prop Nicky Smith, on his 50th appreance for the Welsh side, got over after the rest of his pack had laid the way.

Dan Biggar converted from wide out on the left and it was 7-0.

Having weathered some further Welsh storm, but never really looking in any great toruble, Ulster’s first major attack led to a penlaty for outhalf Paddy Jackson on 23 minutes, but he missed the effort.

He made amends five minutes later and slotted over another four minutes into the second half to make it a point between the sides.

Ulster were the dominant force, but they failed to take their chances and Jackson missed a 50th minute penalty which would have put his side ahead.

Ospreys defended stoutly against some fierce Ulster pressure, but eventually clawed their way out of their half.

Jared Payne and Louis Ludik made try saving tackles each in the closing 10 minutes.

It looked as though the Ospryes would hang on, but there was still that final minute drama and Jackson had the final say with a sweetly struck penalty.