GUINNESS PRO12 RUGBY: Ulster turn to Peter Nelson to fill outhalf void

Ulster are set to turn to Peter Nelson to fill their outhalf void when the Guinness PRO12 resumes this weekend.

Edinburgh are the visitors to Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, and Nelson is poised to make his first appearance for Ulster in over a year in the number 10 jersey.

With Paddy Jackson on duty with Ireland, Ruan Pienaar still on the injury list for at least another week and an unwillingness to use Brett Herron, Ulster are expected to favour Nelson in the outhalf role.

Nelson, who returned from a long injury lay-off to play for his club Ballynahinch in the past fortnight in the All Ireland League, is no stranger to the position and started four straight games at fly-half for the Province at the start of the 2015-16 season.

Stuart Olding, who is also expected to return from injury this weekend, would be another option, but Nelson is understood to be preferred.

Nelson last played for Ulster ironically against Edinburgh on December 4, 2015, when he dislocated his midfoot.

Wiehahn Herbst is also poised to return this weekend which is a timely boost given Ulster are stretched in the front row depatment.

Kiss confirmed that Pienaar was likely to be in consdieration for the visit of Glasgow Warriors on Saturday week, along with Rob Herring.

Chris Henry is expected to captain the Ulster side in the absence of co-captains Herring and Andrew Trimble, who is on Ireland duty.