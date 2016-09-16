GUINNESS PRO12: Ulster climb to top of table after win over Scarlets

ULSTER 19 SCARLETS 8

Ulster continued their unbeaten start to the Guinness PRO12 campaign to lead the PRO12 standings going into the third weekend of the campaign.

They made hard work of it, however, never really pressing home their advantage - a late try from replacement Ian Henderson giving the final scoreboard a more respectable look for the home side.

The Irish Province will be kicking themselves for not making more of the possession and territory they had, bombing several great scoring chances in each half.

Louis Ludik crossed for a try after minutes to give Ulster an 11-0 lead following two penalties from Irish International outhalf Paddy Jackson.

Ulster dominated the last quarter but spurned several good chances and could not take advantage of Scarlets having second row Jake Ball sin-binned for kicking the ball in a ruck.

The home side continued to make life difficult for themselves throughout the second half and Rhys Patchell, who missed a penalty in the firtst half got his side on the board seven minutes into the second half.

Unable to find a way to get over the try line, Guinness man of the match Jackson kicked a penalty on 69 minutes to make it 14-3.

Scarlets hit back with an unconverted try through replacement Will Boyde with five minutes to go, but Henderson was to have the final say - Jackson’s conversion hitting the post.

ULSTER: C Piutau, C Gilroy, S Olding, S McCloskey, L Ludik. P Jackson, R Pienaar. C Black, R Herring, R Ah You; P Browne, A O’Connor; C Ross, S Reidy, R Diack

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Kane, F van der Merwe, I Henderson, A Lloyd, L Marshall, R Lyttle

SCARLETS: A Thomas, L Williams, Jonathan Davies, H Parkes, S Evans, R Patchell, G Davies,

W Jones, K Owens, W Kruger, J Ball, D Bulbring, L Rawlins, James Davies, J Barclay

Replacements: R Elias, L Garrett, P Edwards, T Beirne, W Boyde, Aled Davies, S Williams, S Hughes

Ref B Whitehouse (WRU)