GUINNESS PRO14: Edinburgh deliver bonus point win against Dragons

Richard Cockerill marked his first home Guinness PRO14 match in triumphant style as his Edinburgh Rugby side delivered a bonus-point win over the Dragons at Myreside.

The impressive Blair Kinghorn scored in the first half, but nine points from the boot of Gavin Henson kept the Welsh region within touching distance.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne’s second-half try threatened a breakaway only for Henson to once again successfully kick three times in the space of nine minutes to set up a frantic conclusion.

But replacement Solomoni Rasolea crashed over while Robbie Fruean who crossed in the game’s dying embers, securing Cockerill a bonus point and a happy home welcome to the PRO14.