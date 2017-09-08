GUINNESS PRO14: Second half try rush eases Leinster past Cardiff Blues

Leinster 37 Cardiff Blues 9
Sean Cronin made an early bid for the try of the weekend as the hooker put in a 50m sprint to dot down in Leinster’s 37-9 defeat of Cardiff Blues.
Thirteen of Leinster’s points came from the boot of Ross Byrne, with James Tracy coming from the midst of a maul to score the home side’s first try.
It was a valiant defensive effort from the Welsh team in the first half, but the pressure from the hosts only intensified as the game went on and they earned a bonus point with four tries.
Byrne seemed more mature than his 22 years, showing impressive awareness as he sent a cross-field kick to Barry Daly for Leinster’s third try, before Nick McCarthy crossed the whitewash for the fourth.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.