GUINNESS PRO14: Second half try rush eases Leinster past Cardiff Blues

Leinster 37 Cardiff Blues 9

Sean Cronin made an early bid for the try of the weekend as the hooker put in a 50m sprint to dot down in Leinster’s 37-9 defeat of Cardiff Blues.

Thirteen of Leinster’s points came from the boot of Ross Byrne, with James Tracy coming from the midst of a maul to score the home side’s first try.

It was a valiant defensive effort from the Welsh team in the first half, but the pressure from the hosts only intensified as the game went on and they earned a bonus point with four tries.

Byrne seemed more mature than his 22 years, showing impressive awareness as he sent a cross-field kick to Barry Daly for Leinster’s third try, before Nick McCarthy crossed the whitewash for the fourth.