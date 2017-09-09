GUINNESS PRO14: Ulster escape with narrow win in Italy

BENETTON 14 ULSTER 21

Ulster made it two wins from two in the Guinness PRO14, but they had to dig in deep to deny Benetton spoiling the party in Italy.

Andrew Trimble finished off two breathtaking moves to scores tries in the first half, John Cooney converting both for a 14-0 lead.

But Ulster never kicked on and a scrappy affair developed.

When Jacob Stockdale pounced to score a fortuitous try for the visitors, one felt they would press on to take the bonus point.

But a spirited finished by Benetton with tries from Frederico Rizza and Ian McKinely, plus two conversions from the latter had the Italians back in it.

Ulster had to put on a fine rearguard effort in the closing minutes to deny the hosts going over for a score which could have tied the game.

The champions Scarlets come to Belfast on Friday night - Ulster will be need to pull their socks up