IN FULL: Ireland squad named for Guinness Series

A 38-player panel has been named for the 2017 Guinness Series which sees Ireland take on South Africa, Fiji and Argentina at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in November.
Six Ulster players have been named in the squad.
Ireland Head Coach, Joe Schmidt, said: "In what we anticipate will be an incredibly physical Guinness Series plenty will be demanded of the squad.
"We have retained a core of experienced players but have also included a number of promising players that we hope will acquit themselves well.”
The South Africa fixture on November 11 is a sell-out but there are limited tickets available for Fiji (45,000+ sold) and Argentina (50,000+ sold).
2017 Guinness Series Squad
FORWARDS (21)
Rory Best (Banbridge / Ulster) c104 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere / Leinster) 4 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians / Connacht) 10 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf / Leinster) 16 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf / Leinster) 70 caps
Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch / Ulster) 32 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch / Ulster) 1 cap
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians / Munster) 20 caps
Dan Leavy (UCD / Leinster) 4 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary's College / Leinster) 41 caps
Sean O'Brien (UCD / Leinster) 49 caps
Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians / Munster) 12 caps
Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution / Munster) 40 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD / Leinster) 2 caps
Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College / Leinster) 16 caps
James Ryan (UCD / Leinster) 2 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution / Munster) 9 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon / Munster) 15 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne / Leinster) 50 caps
James Tracy (UCD / Leinster) 4 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena / Ulster) 2 caps
BACKS (17)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians / Connacht) uncapped
Adam Byrne (UCD / Leinster) uncapped
Joey Carbery (Clontarf / Leinster) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen / Munster) 3 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster / Munster) 62 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster / Munster) uncapped
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers / Leinster) 29 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne / Leinster) 16 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD / Leinster) 76 caps
Ian Keatley (Young Munster / Munster) 5 caps
Kieran Marmion (Corinthians / Connacht) 16 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor / UIster) 1 cap
Luke McGrath (UCD / Leinster) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen / Munster) 57 caps
Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College / Leinster) 66 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins / Ulster) 2 caps
Darren Sweetnam(Cork Constitution/Munster)uncapped
