IN FULL: Ulster name starting team to face Scarlets

Ulster have named their starting XV for Friday's Pro14 home clash with Scarlets.
Here's the sqaud in full:
Backs: Louis Ludik (15), Andrew Trimble (14), Luke Marshall (13), Stuart McCloskey (12), Jacob Stockdale (11), Christian Lealiifano (10), John Conney (9).
Forwards: Kyle mcCall (1), Rob Herring (2), Wiehahn Herbst (3), Kieran Treadwell (4), Alan O'Connor (5), Chris Henry (c) (6), Sean Reidy (7), Jean Deysel (8).
