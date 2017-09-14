Search

IN FULL: Ulster name starting team to face Scarlets

Ulster Head Coach, Les Kiss
Ulster have named their starting XV for Friday's Pro14 home clash with Scarlets.

Here's the sqaud in full:

Backs: Louis Ludik (15), Andrew Trimble (14), Luke Marshall (13), Stuart McCloskey (12), Jacob Stockdale (11), Christian Lealiifano (10), John Conney (9).

Forwards: Kyle mcCall (1), Rob Herring (2), Wiehahn Herbst (3), Kieran Treadwell (4), Alan O'Connor (5), Chris Henry (c) (6), Sean Reidy (7), Jean Deysel (8).

