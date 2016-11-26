INTERNATIONAL RUGBY: Ireland finish Guinness Test series on high

IRELAND 27 AUSTRALIA 24

Ireland had dominated the first half and had a 17-0 lead after tries from Iain Henderson and Keith Earls - Paddy Jackson converting both having given the side a 3-0 lead with a penalty.

Just on half time Australia scored a try through Dane Haylett-Petty, converted by Ben Foley to make it 17-7.

During that first half the Aussies had flanker Dean Mumm sinbinned while Ireland lost fullback Rob Kearney to an HIA.

The Aussies started the second half strongly and although they had a try disallowed after two minutes, they did cross through centre Tevita Kuridrani, Foley again converting.

Ireland had already lost Jared Payne to injury now and the makeshift backline of Joe Carberry at fullback, Kieran Marmion on the wing was being tested.

The Wallabies had dominated territory and possession and eventually went ahead for the first time when Foley converted replacement Sefanala Naivalu’s 56th minute try.

Now trailing by a point, the Irish picked themselves up and after some forward dominance the ball was moved right with Zebo feeding Keith Earls to go over for his 19th Test try..

Jackson’s touchline kick sailed straight through the posts for a 27-24 lead with 14 minutes to go.

With a minute to go and Ireland holding onto possession Aussie outhalf Foley was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle on Devin Toner...and Ireland ran the clock down to record a superb victory.

Ireland: R Kearney (Leinster); A Trimble (Ulster), J Payne (Ulster), G Ringrose (Leinster), K Earls (Munster); P Jackson (Ulster), C Murray (Munster); J McGrath (Leinster), R Best (Ulster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), D Toner (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Heaslip (Leinster).

Replacements: S Cronin (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), U Dillane (Connacht), P O’Mahony (Munster), K Marmion (Connacht), J Carbery (Leinster), S Zebo (Munster).

Australia: I Folau; D Haylett-Petty, T Kuridrani, R Hodge, H Speight; B Foley, W Genia; S Sio, S Moore (capt), S Kepu, R Arnold, R Simmons, D Mumm, M Hooper, D Pocock.

Replacements (from): T Latu, J Slipper, A Alaalatoa, K Douglas, S McMahon, N Phipps, Q Cooper, S Naivalu.

Referee: Jerome Garces (France).