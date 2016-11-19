INTERNATIONAL RUGBY: New Zealand get better of Ireland in Dublin

IRELAND 9 NEW ZEALAND 21

Ireland are still without a win over New Zealand in Dublin.

New Zealand celebrate with Beauden Barrett as he scores a try

There was to be repeat of the celebrations in Chicago two weeks ago when the Irish defeated the World Champions for the first time in 111 years of trying.

The All Blacks came to Dublin determined to put the record straight once again - and they did, outscoring Ireland three tries to nil.

The packed Aviva Stadium got thier money’s worth as both sides produced a thrilling affair with no quarter given or taken.

It was a frenetic start and an ominous one for Ireland when New Zealand opened the scoring on three minutes.

New Zealand perform the haka

Taking the ball through at least 12 phases, number eight Kieran Read and fellow loose Liam Squire were kept out, but when outhalf Beauden Barrett put in a flat crossfield kick, centre Malakai Fekitoa crossed. Barrett added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

Ireland hit straight back but Jamie Heaslip (twice) and Sean O’Brien were held up short and when a penalty arrived on nine minutes, the Irish opted to kick and outhalf Joanthan Sexton obliged.

Robbie Henshaw was stretchered off after a clash of heads with Sam Cane after 10 minutes and CJ Stander was taken off temporarily, but that became permanent and Josh Van Der Flier took his place in the backrow.

There was hardly time to draw breath as both teams continuted at a high tempo.

But the All Blacks second score came amid controversy. Barrett chased down a ball and looked to have scored bu Sexton clearly got under the ball and ripped it clear - the only one to see the ball grounds was the TMO. Barrett converted for a 14-3 lead after 14 minutes.

New Zealand had scrumhalf Aaron Smith sin-binned for persistent infringing but although the Irish bombarded the visiting line they had only a penalty to show for their efforts.

It was Ulster outhalf Paddy Jackson who goaled having replaced Sexton who retired after 17 minutes.

The third quarter belonged to Ireland. They bombarded the All Blacks but the world champions rearguard was equal to it. Even when cengtre Fekitoa was sin-binned on 48 minutes the best Ireland could get on the scoreboard was another Jackson penalty after 57 minutes.

The Kiwis then hit back a poor clearnce kick was fielded by Barrett and after some interchange with Fekitoa, replacement scrumhalf TJ Perenara and Barrett again, the centre went over - although there may have been a hint of a forward pass. Barrett converted and Ireland were a long way behind at 21-9 with 13 minutes to play.

The Irish had a late rally but could not add anything further to the scoreboard.

Ireland: R Kearney (Leinster); A Trimble (Ulster), J Payne (Ulster), R Henshaw (Leinster), S Zebo (Munster); J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); J McGrath (Leinster), R Best (Ulster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster), D Ryan (Munster), D Toner (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), S O’Brien (Leinster), J Heaslip (Leinster).

Replacements: S Cronin (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), J Van der Flier (Leinster), K Marmion (Connacht), P Jackson (Ulster), G Ringrose (Leinster).

New Zealand: B Smith; I Dagg, M Fekitoa, A Lienert-Brown, J Savea; B Barrett, A Smith; J Moody, D Coles, O Franks, B Retallick, S Whitelock, L Squire, S Cane, K Read (capt).

Replacements: C Taylor, W Crockett, C Faumuina, S Barrett, A Savea, TJ Perenara, A Cruden, W Naholo.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa).