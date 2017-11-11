Search

Ireland v. South Africa: What TV channel is it on? What time is kick-off?

Iain Henderson is one of four Ulster stars in the Ireland squad
Ireland take on South Africa in the opening fixture of the 2017 Guinness Series today.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to be played this evening, Saturday, November 11, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The game kicks off at 5:30 pm.

Which channel can I watch it on?

The encounter will be screened live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5:15 pm.

The game will also be show on RTÉ2 with pre-match coverage starting at 4:40pm.

