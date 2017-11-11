Ireland v. South Africa: What TV channel is it on? What time is kick-off?

Ireland take on South Africa in the opening fixture of the 2017 Guinness Series today.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to be played this evening, Saturday, November 11, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The game kicks off at 5:30 pm.

Which channel can I watch it on?

The encounter will be screened live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5:15 pm.

The game will also be show on RTÉ2 with pre-match coverage starting at 4:40pm.

