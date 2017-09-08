Irish Internationals return for Ulster's trip to Italy

Jacob Stockdale, Kieran Treadwell and Luke Marshall have all been included in the Ulster match day squad which faces Benetton Treviso on Saturday evening in the Guinness PRO14.

The trio were all involved in the Ireland summer tour of USA and Japan with winger Stockdale and lock Treadwell - who made their international debuts on tour - going straight into Les Kiss's starting XV while Marshall was named on the replacements.

In all Ulster have made five changes to the starting side which walloped Cheetahs 42-19 in last week's historic PRO14 opener at Kingspan Stadium.

Ballymena club player Matthew Rea, who earned his first Ulster cap as a replacement last week, is given a start at blindside flanker, with Sean Reidy at openside and Jean Deysel packing down at number 8.

Ulster: (from 1-15) Callum Black, Rob Herring, Wiehahn Herbst, Robbie Diack, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Jean Deysel; John Cooney, Christian Lealiifano, Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Tommy Bowe, Andrew Trimble (Captain), Louis Ludik.

Replacements): John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Rodney Ah You, Peter Browne, Chris Henry, David Shanahan, Peter Nelson, Luke Marshall.