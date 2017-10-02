OPINION: Frustrating Ulster deliver worst display I recall for some time

As soon as you think Ulster are gaining a bit of momentum, are looking in a good place, growing in confidence and you put them up on the pedestal - they fall off it.

Last season proved tough to watch because you knew the ability was there they just could not find the ‘on switch’.

And expectation coming into the new season was perhaps not as high as in previous terms, but winning four in a row had suddenly changed the approach on the keyboard.

Then came that performance in Parma, one of the worst I can recall for some time.

No defence, no ball carrying, no ball retention and no direction.

Many have been critical of the inclusion of the Italian sides Benetton Treviso and Zebre in the PRO14 as, along with Dragons, they battle if out for the bottom spot.

Ulster should firstly concentrate on the Zebre performance in their video review this week, then analyse their own performance.

The Italian side had energy, tempo. They ran at Ulster with confidence. They tormented them all afternoon.

And yet Ulster went into the break leading 13-6.

Even with their lacklustre first half performance, you still felt Ulster would come good in the second half.

Zebre had other ideas and soon drew level and then went in front.

But at 20-16, again, you thought Ulster would recover.

The Wiehahn Herbst disallowed try proved pivotal.

TMO Neil Patterson made the call - and it was a really technicality at a maul - one which could perhaps be applied at least once in every single game played on a Saturday afternoon.

And then Ulster, pressing the line, throw an intercept pass which is taken by number eight Renato Giammarioli.

Having played over 70 minutes the big backrow forward took off from inside his own ‘22’ - and not one of the Ulster backs on the pitch could catch him.

Ulster’s goose was cooked at that stage. Darren Cave crossed 90 seconds from the end - drop goaling the conversion - to make it 27-23.

Ulster had one last dice to throw - but it came as no surprise that they could not even roll that, a forward pass gave possession back to Zebre and they were celebrating rare back-to-back victories in any competition.

I have been using the word caution in recent weeks given Ulster’s start.

The win over Cheetahs was impressive, then came the struggle at Treviso, before an eye-catching win over champions Scarlets.

The handsome win over Dragons was hard to measure given the poor side they fielded. Losing to Zebre - that was a really big wake-up call for Ulster - particularly when you consider Les Kiss was able to make 12 changes from the Dragons game.

Those changes were all frontline players. You would not have expected the sort of performance they delivered.

Connacht are the visitors to Belfast on Friday night and then Ulster turn their attentions to the European Champions Cup. With English side Wasps first up at home and then French fancies La Rochelle on the road a week later, Ulster cannot turn out another performance like in Parma.

Leagues are not won or indeed lost in September or October and given the current state of play in PRO14 Conference B, Ulster will be expected to finish in the top three.

As far as Europe goes, it is crucial to win at home and pick something up on the road even in the first two rounds.

Kiss and his management team have chopped and changed for every match this season to date, which in fairness as I said on Saturday morning was building confidence within the ranks.

You can expect to see closer to the European Cup side this weekend - let’s hope Marcell Coetzee is available!