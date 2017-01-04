PRO12 RUGBY: Luke Marshall ready to answer critics against Scarlets

Luke Marshall have vowed to silence the critics as Ulster face a vital three games that could go a long way in defining their season starting away to the Scarlets on Friday night.

Defeat at the RDS last Saturday saw Ulster slip to sixth in the Pro12 table, which left them four points behind the Scarlets but with a game in hand.

However it wasn’t the fact they lost against Leinster it was the manner in which they conceded the scores.

“The position we are in now, obviously that was a bad lost last week and quite a few people have questioned our heart so we just have to take it on the chin.

“There is no point lying down, we have to take it on the chin and use it as a motivating factor because we really have to win on Friday and win in Europe because we have no other choice at this stage,” said Marshall.

“It’s professional pride and human nature as well. In any walk of life if people question your pride and effort you have to be angered and motivated by it and you are going to prove them wrong.

“We have made a few soft mistakes, our defence has generally been strong but recently there has been lapses of concentration.

“You look at Leinster’s three tries on Saturday. They were just lapses of concentration by us.

“The first one was very soft, the second one Luke McGrath went through a big gap in the lineout which shouldn’t have been left open.”

Despite what is being perceived as one of the best back lines in their history Ulster have only scored two try bonus points from 11 games in the Pro12 this year and Marshall feels it is time to live up to the hype.

“Well on paper we have quite a few internationals and I suppose we have been talked up quite a bit and at the start of the season maybe some of us believed too much that we were going to be the best.

“Sometimes you need a reality check and we haven’t delivered as well as we should have done and hopefully we can rectify that and turn it round. One of the things this season is we have struggled to have consistency in our team with injuries and the international breaks and if you are not getting the same team out every week.

“And especially if the back line is not staying the same. That is where most of the opportunities are created it can have a knock on effect and there can be more errors.

“We have finished off things and maybe made more mistakes but at the same time there is individually responsibility.

“And probably as a team and as individuals we haven’t been as good as we should have been and we want to correct that.”

Marshall is wary of the Scarlets backline but feels that Ulster can exploit their fragilities in defence.

“I think their whole back line is pretty impressive.

“We talked about that at the start of the season when we played them and we said they had one of the best back lines in Europe.

“So it will be a good test for us to challenge ourselves against them and we are confident in the ability we have and we can cause them problems if we are given good ball.

“They have a lot of good players in that backs and we will have to watch them closely.”