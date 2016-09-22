PRO12 RUGBY: Ulster’s Louie Ludik wants away day success at Glasgow

After two home games and a trip to Treviso - Ulster will face their biggest test of the Pro12 season so far as they travel to 2015 champions Glasgow on Friday night.

Ulster have never won in the league at Scotstoun but are one of only three sides unbeaten in the league and have a two point advantage over Gregor Townsend’s side after they came unstuck at Cardiff last week.

Ulster’s South African utility back Louie Ludik admits Glasgow will be a tough nut to crack and is hoping for his first win in the Scottish city.

“We know how tough Glasgow is.

“ I've never won there, my first season we lost there twice, it's very tough.

“They're outstanding and they'll be hurting a bit from last week, losing to Cardiff.

“ It's going to be very tough but we just have to throw everything at them.

“We usually do well in the beginning but fall off but we just have to stick to our game," said Ludik.

The South African knows Ulster must have their defensive structure right against the second highest scoring team in the league.

“Cardiff’s defence is outstanding.

“They are playing well and we can't do what they did. We have to play to our strengths but they put them under a lot of pressure and that's what we have to do.”

“Glasgow have a really dangerous back-three.

“They're in good form and they're always difficult to play against, so you have to play accordingly.

“We have to watch for aimless kicks, it's those basics we need to do well. ”

As well as having lost their last five league games at Glasgow, Ulster will have to contend with a plastic pitch but Ludik isn’t worried by the surface.

“I enjoy playing on artificial pitches but it does suit their game with their offloading.

“They like to push the tempo so it's going to be tough but we enjoy it, it suits us too."

Ludik has played most of his rugby for Ulster at full back, but he started against the Scarlets on the wing and has even filled in a centre and he is happy to play anywhere.

“I'll slot in wherever needed, so far, I've got a bit of an opportunity.

“ Every time I get on the field, I need to do my best because obviously there's a lot of competition, especially in the back-line

"It's very tough but I'm just grateful for any opportunity.

“ I get to play around these talents and when you get a chance, you try and get your hands on the ball as much as possible. And we want that first win.”