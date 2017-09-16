PRO14 RUGBY: Coach Les Kiss delighted as Ulster deliver on emotional night

Ulster produced one of their best results at Kingspan Stadium last night in defeating Scarlets 27-20.

Director of rugby, Les Kiss, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled we put in a performance like that, particularly towards the back end of the game.

“I think both teams were a little dicey in the first half, but it was one of those tense affairs, and when people got tired they (the Scarlets) backed themselves. They hurt us a couple of times, but it impressed me that the boys had the bravery to stand up and keep fighting.”

Ulster Rugby also paid tribute to the Spence family last night, remembering the tragedy on the Co Down family farm five years ago when Ulster centre, Nevin, his father Neol and brother Graham died together in a slurry tank accident.

Kiss said the emotion in the build-up to the game was an important part of the week.

“It was managed well by Chris Henry. I thought in terms of placing it in its right context and letting it come out the way it should in what we say and feel and do, and the way that the boys kept fighting was indicative of what Nev would have wanted, and it’s a credit to the boys.”