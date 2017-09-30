PRO14 RUGBY: Nothing is taken for granted at Ulster insists Sean Reidy

Ulster are taking nothing for granted when they face Zebre in the Guinness PRO14 round five on Saturday afternoon in spite of being the form side in the league.

Les Kiss’s side are four from four and carn return to the top of Conference B in the Championship today.

There is a sense of deja vu about this afternoon’s game against the Italians, as Ulster can repeat what they did this time a year ago - win five on the bounce.

However, Ulster failed to push on and eventually missed out on the play-offs at the end of the season.

Backrow forward, Sean Reidy, has said the team are staying grounded, partricuarly with a tough schedule coming up, including two European Champions Cup games.

“It’s a pretty heavy schedule looking at it this next four or five weeks so we’re taking it game by game,” said Reidy.

“We are looking to put in solid performances.

“We know we’re not getting too carried away, we’re not even looking to Europe, we’ve just crossed off the Dragons after last week.

“We’re just taking it game by game and concentrating on good performances.”

“It’s been a pretty good start from the boys but at the same time we’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

“Last year we had a good start as well and things can change pretty dramatically.

“We’re looking forward to this game and going to Zebre and taking our game with us and putting on a good performance.”

Zebre having been normally the league’s whipping boys but last week’s bonus point win over the Southern Kings in South African has lifted Michael Bradley’s side to fifth in Conference A above the Ospreys - who suffered a heavy away loss to Cheetahs yesterday and Cardiff.

“We’ve looked at their pack this week, Zebre like to maul from various places on the pitch so the forwards are really looking to go after them this week.”

“Italy has always been a bit sticky for us, there’s been times when we’ve gone over there and haven’t performed to our full ability.

“This week we’re looking to go over there and take our game with us and put in a good solid 80 minutes.”

“They put in a very good performance last week against the Kings and scored a lot of points.

“I’m sure at home they’re going to turn it up so it’s important for us to take our game with us and turn on a full good 80.”

Reidy played in 27 of 28 matches last season and has already feature in three from for this term although he sat out last week due to have fluid on the knee and he is happy to see the emergence of Nick Timoney and Matty Rea in the Ulster back row.

“It’s good when people put their hands up, it creates a lot of depth in the squad when guys are getting chances and actually taking those chances.

“There’s a number of guys last week who really performed against the Dragons and that creates more depth.

“It’s good to see people pushing each other in training and making sure everyone is working to their best, added Reidy.

“We all sort of add something a bit different with Clive and Marcel and Jean and Mattie Rea we’re all contributing something a bit different and at this stage it seems to be working really well.”

“I just definitely think there’s a lot more depth this year and there’s not as many injuries,” Reidy went on.

“But it can all change like that, you can go from full strength to the bare bones, at this stage we’re looking really healthy and guys are really pushing themselves so it’s awesome to see.”