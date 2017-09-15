PRO14 RUGBY: Ulster beat Scarlets at Kingspan

Ulster twice came from behind in a fantastic second half against the Scarlets to win 27-20 and win their third successive Pro14 win.

The home side led 9-3 at the break with John Cooney’s fourth penalty extending their lead before a frantic final 30 mniutes at the Kingspan Stadium.

Scarlets then went twice in front through Johnny McNicholl and Jonathan Davies’ tries but Ulster responded through Jacob Stockdale and John Andrew to claim victory.

The win puts depleted Ulster top of Conference B at this early stage of the season.