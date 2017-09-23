PRO14 RUGBY: Ulster stood and delivered says Les Kiss

Ulster maintained their perfect start to the Guinness PRO14 campaign with a 52-25 annihilation of Dragons in Belfast on Friday night to climb to the top of Conference B

Number eight Nick Timoney scored twice as the Irish Province piled on the points against a much-changed Dragons side and outhalf Peter Nelson bagged 15 points from a try and five conversions.

Other Ulster try-scorers were Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Dave Shanahan while a penalty try was also awarded.

The Dragons scored three tries through substitutes Rhys Buckley, Dane Blacker and Will Talbot-Davies in a game which Ulster led 33-13 at half-time with the bonus point already wrapped up.

Ulster had made nine changes to the side which defeated champions Scarlets a week earlier and Kiss was delighted with how those who came in performed.

“We made some changes, one or two that could have played. We made nine or 10 changes,” said Kiss

“We asked those guys to stand up and deliver on the standards that we’d been asking for.

“It was very pleasing that they went out there and when we needed to be clinical we were.

“We put the scoreline out there, even though we left a few out there.

“We scored regularly through the game. I would have liked one later on to just tidy things up.

“The guys were focused on how they went about their business and got the reward. They showed what they can get back when they put the work in and prepare well during the week.”