RUGBY: Ah You in mood to make his point in Ulster front row

Prop Rodney Ah You is hoping to help Ulster return to winning ways as they face a crucial interpro clash with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ulster are second in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14 ahead of Leo Cullen’s side on points difference and two points behind leaders the Scarlets.

Ulster go into the game on the back of a heavy defeat at La Rochelle last weekend but Ah You felt the score line didn’t do Les Kiss side justice.

“It was one of the heaviest packs I’ve came up against, our forward pack did well against them, just too bad the score line didn’t reflect our game but we made good progress,” said Ah You.

“I feel our set piece made a step forward from some of the stuff we have been trying to work forward to.

“I felt good when I got in, it is always exciting to be in the Ulster jersey and come on the field whether starting or not.”

Ah You feels Leinster is the prefect game to bounce back.

“Couldn’t ask for a better game to come home to, especially trying get a better result this week and it is an easy game to get up for, I just want to win on Saturday,” he said. “The crowd is definitely louder here. I’m excited to be in the team on Saturday I don’t know what they are going to bring, I’m just excited to do a job.

“I’ll make the most of the start if I get the opportunities and I’m always happy to be in the 23.”

Leinster have a powerful front row with British Lions Cian Healy, Jack McGrath and Tadgh Furlong,

“They are definitely good players and it will be good to test myself against them,” he said. “We’ll see how good they are on Saturday, they are a very good team, they have good big players and a few Lions in their squad.”

Ah You - capped three times by Ireland - is enjoying working with Ulster’s new coaches, Jono Gibbes and Aaron Dundon.

“Jono definitely brings a good positive difference to the squad this year and everyone is on edge, everyone respects what he says and takes on board what he brings to the squad,” said Ah You. “I have learned some new things off him and we are making good progress with our forward pack with Jono and Aaron.”

Ah You will pack down in the front row against Leinster with Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best.

“It is awesome to have Bestie back in the squad, especially playing along side him and it helps my game to be better as well,” he said. “He’ll pull you into line if you are not doing your job properly, he is a natural leader and someone that everybody in Ulster respects.”

After leaving Connacht during the close season in 2016 Ah You has fully adapted to life at Kingspan.

“I’m loving my time in Belfast, it is a nice set-up here at Ulster and you are coming to work in world-class facilities,” he said. “I’d love to stay longer if given the chance.”