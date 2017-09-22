RUGBY: Cautious approach urged by Ulster coach Les Kiss

Les Kiss has warned his players to approach the Dragons with caution when Ulster face them at Kingspan Stadium tonight in the Guinness PRO14 (7.35pm).

Ulster start as favourites against the Welsh visitors, but with a new coach and a new style Director of Rugby Kiss has warned his players not be complacent.

Ulster coach Les Kiss

However, Kiss also made nine changes to his side which defeated Scarlets in Belfast last week, some injury forced, others on rotation.

Former Irish international Bernard Jackman is the new head coach at Dragons and he enjoyed a victory over Connacht at home last week.

However, he two went for multiple changes to his side - 13 in all - for the Belfast visit.

Jackman had already played his hand in his post match interview last weekend, saying he would be making changes for the Ulster game.

Kiss said it was important to be prepared for that and not seduced by it.

“They’ve talked about their ambition and rightly so we won’t take it for granted that’s for sure.

“I think these are dangerous times because if they do make a raft of changes there are guys willing to prove a new coach wrong and prove to him that they should be in that starting position.

“If he does and they do then we’ve just got to be better than that.

“Our focus is us and the right things about them.

“It does make it difficult when you think who the player is going to be but we have to be a little bit more generalised about what we have to do rather than concentrate on the individual.”

Darren Cave will make his first Ulster start of the season at outside centre, the Irish interantional keen to raise his hand in a competitive area of the squad.

Charles Piutau returns from injury and starts at fullback and Tommy Bowe is included, named on the starting wing after two run-outs in midfield.

Paul Marshall and Peter Nelson are the halfbacks - John Cooney and Christian Leali’ifano rested.

Number eight Nick Timoney will make only his second Ulster appearance as Rodney Ah You, Clive Ross and Robbie Diack are also named in the pack.

British Lion Iain Henderson is included on the bench and will almost certainly get game time.

Jackman has retained only two players - Rynard Landman and Ollie Griffiths - from the side which registered their first win of the new campaign against Connacht last week.

Thretton Palamo will make his debut as he partners Pat Howard at centre while Dorian Jones is at flyhalf.

Carl Meyer, Adam Hughes, George Gasson and Owain Leonard are also included are in entirely changed backline.

