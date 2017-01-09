RUGBY: Chris Henry to agree new deal with Ulster Rugby

Ulster Rugby have confirmed that international backrow, Chris Henry, has extended his contract with the Province - as revealed aby the News Letter on Tuesday morning.

Henry’s is one of several extensions and new contracts expected to be announced ahead of the start of the Six Nations campaign.

It is understood 32-year-old Henry, a big fans favourite at Kingspan Stadium, has agreed a two year deal.

The former Wallace High School student and a graduate of the Hughes Insurance Ulster Rugby Academy, made his debut for Ulster in January 2009 and has gone on to represent the Province 155 times.

He made his international bow against Australia in 2010 and one of the backrow forward’s goals is to get back into the green jersey having missed out through injury in recent times.

Henry had surgery on a shoulder injury over the summer and only recently returned to playing with Ulster.

In a recent interview Henry, who played in the 2015 World Cup with Ireland said he was determined to add to the 24 caps he has already achieved.

“The goal is to get back into things with Ulster and then worry about international places,” he said,