RUGBY: Christian Lealiifano to make Ulster debut against Cheetahs

Christian Lealiifano is set to make his first Ulster appearance on Friday in the historic Guinness PRO14 opener versus the Toyota Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm).
Fellow summer signings Jean Deysel and John Cooney will also make their competitive debuts for the Province, having both lined out during the pre-season fixtures.
A limited number of tickets are still available for Friday’s game, priced from just £17 for adults and £12 for juniors. For more information visit www.ulsterrugby.com/buytickets
Meanwhile, Craig Gilroy has a stress fracture in his lower back and he is expected to be out of action until late November.
ULSTER: Kyle McCall, Rob Herring, Wiehahn Herbst, Robbie Diack, Alan O’Connor, Jean Deysel, Chris Henry (captain), Marcell Coetzee;: John Cooney, Christian Lealiifano, Louis Ludik, Stuart McCloskey, Tommy Bowe, Andrew Trimble, Charles Piutau.
Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Black, Rodney Ah You, Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Peter Nelson, Darren Cave.
