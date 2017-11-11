RUGBY: Comfortable win for Ireland over South Africa

IRELAND 38 SOUTH AFRICA 3

Ireland opened their November Guinness Test series with a comprehensive win over South Africa in Dublin on Saturday evening.

Joe Schmidt's side scored four tires as they produced an impressive display to blow the Boks away with a three-try surge in the second half having led 14-0 at the break.

Ireland dominated the first half and three penalties from Jonathan Sexton had them 9-0 ahead after 18n minutes.

There was still a bit of rust to shake out of the system for the Irish, but winger Andrew Conway, who had made a telling break earlier, got in for a try on 24 minutes.

Connor Murray's high kick was chased by Conway and when both Courtnall Skosan and Dillyn Leyds failed to deal with the ball, the Munster winger pounced and tore down the tramline for the try. Sexton missed the conversion attempt but Ireland went in at the break 14 points to the good.

South Africa made a better start to the second half and an early penalty from outhalf Elton Jantjes gave them thei first points.

But that was as good as it got for the Boks - Sexton restoring the 14-point advantage with a penalty of his own on 56 minutes..

Ireland dominated the rest of the game and tries from Rhys Ruddock and Rob Herring, with Sexton converting the first and his replacement Joey Carberry the second.

And with the last play of the game Jacob Stockdale completed a convincing win for the Irish when he scored in the corner, Carberry converting from the touchline.