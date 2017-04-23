RUGBY: David Humphreys delighted as Gloucester reach European Challenge Cup final

Former Ulster director or rugby David Humphreys praised his Gloucester players as they made it through to the European Challenge Cup final with a 16-14 victory over La Rochelle.

The French side, surprise leaders of the Top14, had not lost at home all season but the Cherry and Whites emerged victorious at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre thanks mainly to Billy Burns.

It left director of rugby Humphreys delighted as his team set up the chance to repeat their victories in this competition in 2006 and 2015.

Gloucester will face either Stade Francais or Aviva Premiership rivals Bath in the final at Murrayfield on May 12.

Former Ireland fly-half Humphreys said: "This victory is just reward for all the hard work that has gone into this season.

"The effort the players put in out there was unbelievable. We showed character and spirit against an unbelievably good team. I'm delighted for everyone at the club.

"So much of what we planned to do came off, particularly in the first 30 minutes, and we hung in there as the game went on. To defend the way we did against an unbelievably physical team was really pleasing and I'm thrilled to get back to another European final."