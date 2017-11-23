RUGBY EXCLUSIVE: Martin Moore to make move to Ulster

International prop Martin Moore is hoping he can rekindle his hopes of playing for Ireland again by joining Ulster next season.

Moore has agreed a move to the Irish Province next summer, the former Leinster tighthead has agreed a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old is currently playing with Aviva Premiership side Wasps and a return across the water to Ulster will sees him reunited with two of his previous coaches.

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes was coach at Leinster when Moore played with the Irish Province.

And he would have worked with Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss when involved with the Ireland set-up.

It is a boost to get Moore in an area they are not particularly over-subscribed, although his arrival should not be a signal Ulster will be off-loading any of their current front row players.

Moore, who made 58 appearances for Leinster, will see it as an opportunity to perhaps press his case to get back into the national set-up now he will be back on home soil.

Moore, who played at underage level for both Province and Country made his professional senior debut for Leinster in 2012.

He made his international bow in February 2014 against Scotland in the Six Nations Championship. Moore was part of Ireland’s Six Nations title-winning squads in 2014 and 2015.

Although he has 10 caps he has yet to start for Ireland.

Moore joined Wasps ahead of the 2016–17 season and has made 34 appearances for the English Premiership side.

He was in Belfast last month for a European Champions Cup Round One game against Ulster.

Prior to that game Moore had indicated he had not given up playing for Ireland again, although felt his prospects were limited due both to him being in England and some talented players in the current squad.

